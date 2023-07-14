CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran, Palak Tiwari among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt seen with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt seen with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol seen at the screening of her OTT show The Trial.

Kajol seen at the screening of her OTT show The Trial. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh seen outside her new office.

Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh seen outside her new office. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi seen with their kids at the airport.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi seen with their kids at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Nushrratt Bharuccha seen posing for the paparazzi.

Nushrratt Bharuccha seen posing for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor seen at the screening of The Trial.

Arjun Kapoor seen at the screening of The Trial. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah Bhatia seen during promotions of her show Jee Karda.

Tamannaah Bhatia seen during promotions of her show Jee Karda. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seen after a movie date.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seen after a movie date. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shriya Saran and her husband seen after attending a screening.

Shriya Saran and her husband seen after attending a screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Palak Tiwari seen at the airport.

Palak Tiwari seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)