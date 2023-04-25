CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nushrratt Bharuccha were among the many celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt looks smart in nude casuals.

Alia Bhatt looks smart in nude casuals. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

The team of PS2 seen at the private airport in matching t-shirts.

The team of PS2 seen at the private airport in matching t-shirts. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Leone and her husband pose for paparazzi at the airport.

Sunny Leone and her husband pose for paparazzi at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan seen entering the private airport.

Shah Rukh Khan seen entering the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra smiles for the media at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra smiles for the media at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks pretty in a maxi dress and denim jacket.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks pretty in a maxi dress and denim jacket. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor smile for the paps at the airport.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor smile for the paps at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur looks smart in a black jacket and pants.

Iulia Vantur looks smart in a black jacket and pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)