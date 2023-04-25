Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 12:34 IST
Mumbai, India
Several celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airports, including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Sanjay Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Alia Bhatt looks smart in nude casuals. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The team of PS2 seen at the private airport in matching t-shirts. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sunny Leone and her husband pose for paparazzi at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan seen entering the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Parineeti Chopra smiles for the media at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks pretty in a maxi dress and denim jacket. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor smile for the paps at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Iulia Vantur looks smart in a black jacket and pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)