Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt To Rani Mukerji, Kriti Sanon To Huma Qureshi, Actresses Give Boss Babe Vibes In Stylish Pantsuits

From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi to Rani Mukerji, these are some of the hottest pantsuit looks of our favourite actresses. Take a look!

Pantsuits were a man’s prized possession. However, recently, there is an emerging trend of actresses slaying them with style. Scroll ahead as we round up a few of the most fashionable outings of our favourite divas in pantsuits.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt looks chic in a striped grey pantsuit.

Alia Bhatt looks chic in a striped grey pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Priyanka Chopra looks sassy in a bright orange pantsuit.

Priyanka Chopra looks sassy in a bright orange pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Huma Qureshi slays in a black and white pantsuit.

Huma Qureshi slays in a black and white pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Kriti Sanon cuts a statusque figure in a blue pantsuit.

Kriti Sanon cuts a statusque figure in a blue pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Malavika Mohanan looks terrific in an oversized vintage pantsuit.

Malavika Mohanan looks terrific in an oversized vintage pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Sonakshi Sinha looks cool in a funky denim pantsuit.

Sonakshi Sinha looks cool in a funky denim pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Rani Mukerji looks smart in a pastel coloured printed pantsuit.

Rani Mukerji looks smart in a pastel coloured printed pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Sonam Kapoor looks fabulous in a check pantsuit.

Sonam Kapoor looks fabulous in a check pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)