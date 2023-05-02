Alia Bhatt To Rani Mukerji, Kriti Sanon To Huma Qureshi, Actresses Give Boss Babe Vibes In Stylish Pantsuits

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 17:21 IST
Mumbai, India
Pantsuits were a man’s prized possession. However, recently, there is an emerging trend of actresses slaying them with style. Scroll ahead as we round up a few of the most fashionable outings of our favourite divas in pantsuits.
Alia Bhatt looks chic in a striped grey pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra looks sassy in a bright orange pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Huma Qureshi slays in a black and white pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon cuts a statusque figure in a blue pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Malavika Mohanan looks terrific in an oversized vintage pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha looks cool in a funky denim pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Rani Mukerji looks smart in a pastel coloured printed pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor looks fabulous in a check pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)