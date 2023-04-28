CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt Turns Heads With Her Recent Red Carpet Appearances, See The New Mommy's Stunning Looks

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads With Her Recent Red Carpet Appearances, See The New Mommy's Stunning Looks

Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actress nod at the Filmfare Awards this year, impressed all with her red carpet outfit - a dazzling black gown. Here's a compilation of few of her recent looks.

Ever since the birth of Raha, Alia Bhatt has made several red carpet appearances. Each look has been better than the rest. From displaying her petite figure in floor-length gowns to mini dresses, she is slaying them all.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt looks majestic in an off-shoulder black gown. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Alia Bhatt wears matching black stud earrings. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Alia Bhatt looks uber chic in a striped grey pantsuit. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Alia Bhatt accessorises her look with a pair of silver disco ball earrings. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Alia Bhatt looks fabulous in a balloon-style mini dress. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Alia Bhatt wears a pair of maroon danglers with the look. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Alia Bhatt looks regal in a golden embellished floor-length dress. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Alia Bhatt wears a pair of matching golden ornate earrings. (Image: Instagram)