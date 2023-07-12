CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Vaani Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were among the many celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt seen at an Amazon Prime event.

Alia Bhatt seen at an Amazon Prime event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport as they returned from Dubai.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport as they returned from Dubai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor seen outside the office of T-Series.

Ranbir Kapoor seen outside the office of T-Series. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra seen at the launch of a video game.

Sidharth Malhotra seen at the launch of a video game. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah Bhatia seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office.

Tamannaah Bhatia seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon snapped out and about.

Kriti Sanon snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Vaani Kapoor seen outside the office of Maddock Films.

Vaani Kapoor seen outside the office of Maddock Films. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kalki Koechlin smiles for the paparazzi.

Kalki Koechlin smiles for the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sara Ali Khan seen outside a salon.

Sara Ali Khan seen outside a salon. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt seen at the private airport.

Alia Bhatt seen at the private airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)