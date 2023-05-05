CHANGE LANGUAGE
Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

From Alia Bhatt making her grand debut at the Met Gala to the release of the hard-hitting Sudhir Mishra film Afwaah, there were many highlights from the world of entertainment.

1/ 8
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown.

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Alia Bhatt's gown is a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

Alia Bhatt's gown was a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Homi Adajania's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Homi Adajania's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
The cast of the web series came together for a starry screening.

The cast of the web series came together for a starry screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha's debut OTT show, released its first trailer.

Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha's debut OTT show, released its first trailer. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
The cast and crew of Dahaad came together for a press conference during the trailer launch.

The cast and crew of Dahaad came together for a press conference during the trailer launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Afwaah starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas and Sharib Hashmi released on May 5.

Afwaah starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas and Sharib Hashmi released on May 5. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar seen at the screening of Afwaah.

Bhumi Pednekar seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)