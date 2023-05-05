Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 18:30 IST
Mumbai, India
From Alia Bhatt making her grand debut at the Met Gala to the release of the hard-hitting Sudhir Mishra film Afwaah, there were many highlights from the world of entertainment.
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year in a Prabal Gurung gown. (Image: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's gown was a modern take on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. (Image: Instagram)
Homi Adajania's Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Image: Instagram)
The cast of the web series came together for a starry screening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Dahaad, Sonakshi Sinha's debut OTT show, released its first trailer. (Image: Instagram)
The cast and crew of Dahaad came together for a press conference during the trailer launch. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Afwaah starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas and Sharib Hashmi released on May 5. (Image: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)