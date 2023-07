Star-studded Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening was a vision to behold. From couples Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, to veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, many big B-town names were found there. Besides Bollywood, Tollywood stars like Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly were also spotted at the event.