Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:52 IST
Mumbai, India
Pamela Chopra’s death on April 20 left celebrities in Bollywood bereaved. In the long list of stars who came to pay their last respects, included names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Simi Garewal, Shilpa Shetty, and Bhumi Pednekar.
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai seen on their way to pay last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Simi Garewal seen on her way to pay last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kajol seen on her way to pay last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bhumi Pednekar seen on her way to pay last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Zoya Akhtar seen after paying last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ayushmann Khuranna seen after paying last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kirron Kher seen after paying last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra seen on her way to pay last respects to Pamela Chopra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)