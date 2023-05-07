Amyra Dastur Birthday: These Pictures of the Actress Will Surely Take Your Breath Away

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 07:20 IST
Mumbai, India
Amyra Dastur is known for her flawless fashion sense and unique style choices that make her stand out from the crowd. She’s an inspiration for designers and a dream for stylists, and a sneak peek into her wardrobe is sure to leave you impressed.
Amyra Dastur looks absolutely gorgeous in this beautiful red gown. She opted for a minimalistic look, complementing it with a nude lip colour that perfectly accentuated her beauty. (Image: Instagram)
Looking like an absolute stunner, Amyra Dastur graced an event in Dubai in a bold sheer black gown. The halter neck gown with a keyhole cutout around the torso elevated the oomph quotient of the outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Amyra Dastur looked nothing less than royalty in a breathtaking ivory embellished lehenga paired with a designer blouse and dupatta. (Image: Instagram)
The actress has left us in awe as she flaunts her perfect beach body in a stunning pink bodysuit and elegant white cape. (Image: Instagram)
Looking absolutely stunning, Amyra Dastur donned a gorgeous blue floral dress. With a natural, no-makeup look and her luscious tresses let loose, the actress set some serious fashion goals. (Image: Instagram)
Amyra Dastur left her fans awestruck in a jaw-dropping yellow thigh-high slit gown. The daring slit perfectly complemented her flawless figure, making her look like a true fashion icon. (Image: Instagram)
Amyra Dastur looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a pearl white embellished gown. Amyra kept it minimal with a pair of silver heels and stud earrings. (Image: Instagram)
In this photo, Amyra Dastur aced the printed maxi dress look, exuding effortless elegance and style. Her perfectly chosen outfit was both chic and comfortable. (Image: Instagram)
Amyra Dastur flaunts a stunning orange fringe dress that perfectly highlighted her beauty and grace. She opted for a subtle nude makeup look with her hair open. (Image: Instagram)
Amyra Dastur looks absolutely smoking hot in a gorgeous white thigh-high slit dress. She opted for a basic makeup look with dark brown lipstick, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. (Image: Instagram)