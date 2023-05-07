CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amyra Dastur Birthday: These Pictures of the Actress Will Surely Take Your Breath Away

Amyra Dastur, the actress who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Issaq, is celebrating her 30th birthday today, May 7. Did you know that before she began her acting career, she was a model and worked in various commercials?

Amyra Dastur is known for her flawless fashion sense and unique style choices that make her stand out from the crowd. She’s an inspiration for designers and a dream for stylists, and a sneak peek into her wardrobe is sure to leave you impressed.

Amyra Dastur looks absolutely gorgeous in this beautiful red gown. She opted for a minimalistic look, complementing it with a nude lip colour that perfectly accentuated her beauty. (Image: Instagram)

Looking like an absolute stunner, Amyra Dastur graced an event in Dubai in a bold sheer black gown. The halter neck gown with a keyhole cutout around the torso elevated the oomph quotient of the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur looked nothing less than royalty in a breathtaking ivory embellished lehenga paired with a designer blouse and dupatta. (Image: Instagram)

The actress has left us in awe as she flaunts her perfect beach body in a stunning pink bodysuit and elegant white cape. (Image: Instagram)

Looking absolutely stunning, Amyra Dastur donned a gorgeous blue floral dress. With a natural, no-makeup look and her luscious tresses let loose, the actress set some serious fashion goals. (Image: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur left her fans awestruck in a jaw-dropping yellow thigh-high slit gown. The daring slit perfectly complemented her flawless figure, making her look like a true fashion icon. (Image: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a pearl white embellished gown. Amyra kept it minimal with a pair of silver heels and stud earrings. (Image: Instagram)

In this photo, Amyra Dastur aced the printed maxi dress look, exuding effortless elegance and style. Her perfectly chosen outfit was both chic and comfortable. (Image: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur flaunts a stunning orange fringe dress that perfectly highlighted her beauty and grace. She opted for a subtle nude makeup look with her hair open. (Image: Instagram)

Amyra Dastur looks absolutely smoking hot in a gorgeous white thigh-high slit dress. She opted for a basic makeup look with dark brown lipstick, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. (Image: Instagram)

