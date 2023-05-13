Amyra Dastur Makes Jaws Drop With Super Hot Photo In Purple Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
702/1420
|335
|201
|56
|34
|76
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
17/17
|16
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
1326/5327
|796
|223
|106
|41
|160
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
199/199
|98
|59
|19
|7
|16
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
1343/7177
|845
|143
|101
|58
|196
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
486/544
|236
|143
|30
|34
|43
Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:26 IST
Mumbai, India
