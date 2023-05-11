CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :The Kerala StoryDeepika PadukoneUrvashi RautelaBTSShahid Kareena
Home » Photos » Movies » Amyra Dastur Raises Temperature In Polka Dot Bikini From Holiday In Phuket, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Amyra Dastur Raises Temperature In Polka Dot Bikini From Holiday In Phuket, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Amyra Dastur is soaring mercury levels with her hot and sexy bikini photo from Thailand. We compile some of her sexiest swimwear looks from the recent past.

Amyra Dastur is holidaying in Thailand. The actress has posted a sexy hot picture of herself in a cute bikini. Scroll ahead as we round up her hottest swimwear looks.

01
Amyra Dastur looks sizzling hot in a polka-dot bikini.

Amyra Dastur looks sizzling hot in a polka-dot bikini. (Image: Instagram)

02
Amyra Dastur looks no less than a mermaid in a white bikini while posing underwater.

Amyra Dastur looks no less than a mermaid in a white bikini while posing underwater. (Image: Instagram)

03
Amyra Dastur looks stunning in a pink swimsuit and elegant white cape.

Amyra Dastur looks stunning in a pink swimsuit and elegant white cape. (Image: Instagram)

04
Amyra Dastur flaunts her curves in the black bikini with mesh pants.

Amyra Dastur flaunts her curves in the black bikini with mesh pants. (Image: Instagram)

05
Amyra Dastur goes deep sea diving in a yellow swimsuit.

Amyra Dastur goes deep sea diving in a yellow swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)

06
Amyra Dastur is a sight to behold in a pink monokini.

Amyra Dastur is a sight to behold in a pink monokini. (Image: Instagram)

07
Amyra Dastur looks like a mermaid underwater.

Amyra Dastur looks like a mermaid underwater. (Image: Instagram)

08
Amyra Dastur looks fabulous in a pink resort dress.

Amyra Dastur looks fabulous in a pink resort dress. (Image: Instagram)