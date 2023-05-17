CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ananya Panday, Aisha Sharma, Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty Among Celebrities Spotted Outside Gym And Yoga Studio, See Pics

Malaika Arora, Aisha Sharma, Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty were among the celebrities who were spotted outside gyms and yoga studios.

Get some mid-week motivation to work on your fitness taking inspiration from our celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Aisha Sharma, Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty.

Aisha Sharma seen on her way to the gym.

Aisha Sharma seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora seen after her workout at the yoga studio.

Malaika Arora seen after her workout at the yoga studio. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday seen after her yoga class.

Ananya Panday seen after her yoga class. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rhea Chakraborty seen after her gym session.

Rhea Chakraborty seen after her gym session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Deanne Pandey seen after her workout.

Deanne Pandey seen after her workout. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Arhaan Khan seen after working out at the gym.

Arhaan Khan seen after working out at the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)