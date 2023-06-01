CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Ananya Panday Displays Toned Figure In Comfortable Athleisure Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Ananya Panday shared two sexy pictures of herself while she was in Dehradun recently. The actress ditched the dresses and gowns and wore stylish athleisure outfits instead.

Ananya Panday has one of the most enviable figures in Bollywood. The young actress loves her athleisure outfits and is often seen in them, flaunting her toned body.

01
Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in a sports bra and printed leggings. (Image: Instagram)

02
Ananya Panday flaunts her toned figure in a sports bra and track pants. (Image: Instagram)

03
Ananya Panday looks fab in a black crop top and printed leggings. (Image: Instagram)

04
Ananya Panday looks sexy in a white sports bra and camouflage leggings. (Image: Instagram)

05
Ananya Panday looks smart in a colourful printed co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)

06
Ananya Panday looks stellar in a black athleisure set. (Image: Instagram)

07
Ananya Panday looks sexy in a black and camouflage athleisure set. (Image: Instagram)

08
Ananya Panday looks stylish in a black vest, trackpants and red jacket. (Image: Instagram)