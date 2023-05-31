Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 31, 2023
Mumbai, India
Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood were among the many celebrities seen at the Mumbai airport.
Ananya Panday looks pretty in a pastel blue suit at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Gauri Khan looks smart in a blazer and distressed jeans at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Poonam Pandey looks sexy in a blue maxi dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sonu Sood and Gautam Gulati spotted at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rhea Chakraborty looks sassy in a denim jacket and pants at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Jasmin Bhasin looks smart in a trench coat at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rasha Thadani looks cosy in a black top and blue pants at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)