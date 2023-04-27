CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ananya Panday Gives Barbie Vibes In Pink Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Style Looks In Bodycon Outfits

Ananya Panday is turning heads with her pretty hot photos in a pink dress, slaying the Barbiecore trend effortlessly. Check out her best bodycon dresses over the years.

Ananya Panday is slaying the Barbiecore trend and how! She is looking ultra glam in a pink mini dress in her latest photoshoot.

1/ 8
Ananya Panday looks stunning in a pastel pink bodycon dress.

Ananya Panday looks stunning in a pastel pink bodycon dress.

2/ 8
Ananya Panday looks hot in a white bodycon dress with fur trimming.

Ananya Panday looks hot in a white bodycon dress with fur trimming.

3/ 8
Ananya Panday looks sexy in an orange bodycon mini at a party hosted by Karan Johar at his restaurant Neuma.

Ananya Panday looks sexy in an orange bodycon mini at a party hosted by Karan Johar at his restaurant Neuma.

4/ 8
Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in the nude bodycon dress.

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in the nude bodycon dress.

5/ 8
Ananya Panday looks hot in a white bodycon dress with balloon sleeves.

Ananya Panday looks hot in a white bodycon dress with balloon sleeves.

6/ 8
Ananya Panday looks sensational in the blue bodycon dress.

Ananya Panday looks sensational in the blue bodycon dress.

7/ 8
Ananya Panday looks lovely in a floral bodycon dress.

Ananya Panday looks lovely in a floral bodycon dress.

8/ 8
Ananya Panday looks striking in a white bodycon midi dress.

Ananya Panday looks striking in a white bodycon midi dress.