Ananya Panday Gives Barbie Vibes In Pink Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Style Looks In Bodycon Outfits

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 17:31 IST
Mumbai, India
Ananya Panday is slaying the Barbiecore trend and how! She is looking ultra glam in a pink mini dress in her latest photoshoot.
Ananya Panday looks stunning in a pastel pink bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday looks hot in a white bodycon dress with fur trimming. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday looks sexy in an orange bodycon mini. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in a nude bodycon dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ananya Panday looks hot in a white bodycon dress with balloon sleeves. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday looks sensational in a blue bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday looks lovely in a floral bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)
Ananya Panday looks striking in a white bodycon midi dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)