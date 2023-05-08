CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen Look Ultra Stylish And Glamorous At Red Carpet Event, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari were among the many celebrities at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor looked uber glamorous in a shimmery black off-shoulder dress.

Janhvi Kapoor looked uber glamorous in a shimmery black off-shoulder dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ananya Panday slayed in an all-pink outfit with a golden 'bucket' purse.

Ananya Panday slayed in an all-pink outfit with a golden 'bucket' purse. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a semi-sheer black dress.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a semi-sheer black dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned figure in a black and white striped co-ord set.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned figure in a black and white striped co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita Sen looked chic in a blue velvet pantsuit.

Sushmita Sen looked chic in a blue velvet pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet Singh looked displayed her abs in a black cutout dress.

Rakul Preet Singh looked displayed her abs in a black cutout dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a blue blazer and floral pants.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a blue blazer and floral pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Kharbanda looked stunning in a black shimmery sheer outfit.

Kriti Kharbanda looked stunning in a black shimmery sheer outfit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)