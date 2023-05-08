Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen Look Ultra Stylish And Glamorous At Red Carpet Event, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:10 IST
Mumbai, India
From Janhvi Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, divas looked their glamorous best at the Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2023.
Janhvi Kapoor looked uber glamorous in a shimmery black off-shoulder dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ananya Panday slayed in an all-pink outfit with a golden 'bucket' purse. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a semi-sheer black dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned figure in a black and white striped co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sushmita Sen looked chic in a blue velvet pantsuit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rakul Preet Singh looked displayed her abs in a black cutout dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous in a blue blazer and floral pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kriti Kharbanda looked stunning in a black shimmery sheer outfit. (Image: Viral Bhayani)