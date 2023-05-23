CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Home » Photos » Movies » Anusha Dandekar Looks Smoking Hot In White Bikini During French Holiday, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Anusha Dandekar Looks Smoking Hot In White Bikini During French Holiday, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Anusha Dandekar, who is holidaying in France with her girlfriends, shared a super hot photo of herself in a white bikini. Check it out along with some of her sexiest bikini looks ever.

Anusha Dandekar is living it up in France. As she enjoys the sunny weather in Saint-Tropez, she can be seen looking uber sexy in a racy white bikini. The stylish diva captioned the photo: Un peux de français fait du bien à ton âme… . It loosely translates to A little French is good for your soul… . Well, we cannot disagree with Anusha! The French vacay is definitely working its wonders on the VJ. Scroll ahead as we round up a few of Anusha’s hottest bikini looks.

01
Anusha Dandekar raises temperature in a white bikini, while flaunting her curves and long tresses.

Anusha Dandekar raises temperature in a white bikini, while flaunting her curves and long tresses. (Image: Instagram)

02
Anusha Dandekar looks scorching hot in a check bikini.

Anusha Dandekar looks scorching hot in a check bikini. (Image: Instagram)

03
Anusha Dandekar flaunts her curves in a multi-coloured bikini.

Anusha Dandekar flaunts her curves in a multi-coloured bikini. (Image: Instagram)

04
Anusha Dandekar looks fabulous in an orange ruffled bikini.

Anusha Dandekar looks fabulous in an orange ruffled bikini. (Image: Instagram)

05
Anusha Dandekar looks sultry in a black bikini.

Anusha Dandekar looks sultry in a black bikini. (Image: Instagram)

06
Anusha Dandekar strikes a seductive pose in a white bikini.

Anusha Dandekar strikes a seductive pose in a white bikini. (Image: Instagram)

07
Anusha Dandekar looks stunning in a brick-coloured bikini.

Anusha Dandekar looks stunning in a brick-coloured bikini. (Image: Instagram)

08
Anusha Dandekar displays her toned figure in a pastel pink bikini.

Anusha Dandekar displays her toned figure in a pastel pink bikini. (Image: Instagram)