CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Photos » Movies » Anushka Sharma Birthday: Sneak Peek Into Actress’ Priceless Family Album

Anushka Sharma Birthday: Sneak Peek Into Actress’ Priceless Family Album

Anushka Sharma Birthday: From becoming one of the finest actresses in Bollywood to establishing herself as a producer and prioritising her family and child above it all when needed, Anushka has proved she can do it all with ease

Anushka Sharma Birthday: Apart from spreading magic with her performances on-screen, Anushka melted millions of hearts, courtesy her love story with star India cricketer Virat Kohli

1/ 10
How can we not begin the family photo gallery with a perfect family picture? This is the first photograph through which the couple introduced their daughter to the world. (Image: Instagram)

How can we not begin the family photo gallery with a perfect family picture? This is the first photograph through which the couple introduced their daughter to the world. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 10
Virat and Anushka surely complete each other. And there is no denying that they are the match that is made in heaven. (Image: Instagram)

Virat and Anushka surely complete each other. And there is no denying that they are the match that is made in heaven. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 10
We sure can’t get over the adorable bond the mother-daughter duo share. (Image: Instagram)

We sure can’t get over the adorable bond the mother-daughter duo share. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 10
It is hard to decide what is more stylish—the iconic Burj Khalifa or much loved Virat and Anushka posing together, as they twin in black. (Image: Instagram)

It is hard to decide what is more stylish—the iconic Burj Khalifa or much loved Virat and Anushka posing together, as they twin in black. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 10
Anushka shared a selfie when the birthday girl went on a “breakfast date” with her parents. And we love every ounce of this happy picture. (Image: Instagram)

Anushka shared a selfie when the birthday girl went on a “breakfast date” with her parents. And we love every ounce of this happy picture. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 10
Breakfast time with the Kohli family! (Image: Instagram)

Breakfast time with the Kohli family! (Image: Instagram)

7/ 10
From redefining love to being partners in crime, Virat and Anushka do it all together. The picture screams a whole lot of fun. (Image: Instagram)

From redefining love to being partners in crime, Virat and Anushka do it all together. The picture screams a whole lot of fun. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 10
We can't help but love their adorable family picture. A beach outing for little Vamika. (Image: Instagram)

We can't help but love their adorable family picture. A beach outing for little Vamika. (Image: Instagram)

9/ 10
Yet another example of great bonding is in one frame. Anushka shared glimpses of “the two most exemplary men” in her life - her husband Virat and father Ajay Kumar Sharma. (Image: Instagram)

Yet another example of great bonding is in one frame. Anushka shared glimpses of “the two most exemplary men” in her life - her husband Virat and father Ajay Kumar Sharma. (Image: Instagram)

10/ 10
The way he looks at her! The picture screams couple goals. Don't you agree? (Image: Instagram)

The way he looks at her! The picture screams couple goals. Don't you agree? (Image: Instagram)