Anushka Sharma Birthday: Sneak Peek Into Actress’ Priceless Family Album

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Anushka Sharma Birthday: Apart from spreading magic with her performances on-screen, Anushka melted millions of hearts, courtesy her love story with star India cricketer Virat Kohli
How can we not begin the family photo gallery with a perfect family picture? This is the first photograph through which the couple introduced their daughter to the world. (Image: Instagram)
Virat and Anushka surely complete each other. And there is no denying that they are the match that is made in heaven. (Image: Instagram)
We sure can’t get over the adorable bond the mother-daughter duo share. (Image: Instagram)
It is hard to decide what is more stylish—the iconic Burj Khalifa or much loved Virat and Anushka posing together, as they twin in black. (Image: Instagram)
Anushka shared a selfie when the birthday girl went on a “breakfast date” with her parents. And we love every ounce of this happy picture. (Image: Instagram)
Breakfast time with the Kohli family! (Image: Instagram)
From redefining love to being partners in crime, Virat and Anushka do it all together. The picture screams a whole lot of fun. (Image: Instagram)
We can't help but love their adorable family picture. A beach outing for little Vamika. (Image: Instagram)
Yet another example of great bonding is in one frame. Anushka shared glimpses of “the two most exemplary men” in her life - her husband Virat and father Ajay Kumar Sharma. (Image: Instagram)
The way he looks at her! The picture screams couple goals. Don't you agree? (Image: Instagram)