Arjun Kapoor Birthday: 10 Adorable Pictures With His Ladylove Malaika Arora

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Trending Desk
Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 07:10 IST
Mumbai, India
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, and their bond seems to be growing stronger with each passing day
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the fashion game as the couple shares stylish mirror selfies from their Berlin trip. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora feels “warm and cozy” around his boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora is obsessed with beau Arjun Kapoor’s smile and laughter and says it is “infectious”. (Image: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor enjoys “baby's day out' with her ladylove Malaika Arora. (Image: Instagram)
“Be mine” says Arjun Kapoor as he wishes “yin to his yang” Malaika Arora on her birthday. (Image: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor takes his girlfriend Malaika Arora to a Chelsea FC match and says Ticked off the bucket list. (Image: Instagram)
Arjun and Malaika exude couple goals as they twin in shimmery and shiny blue pantsuits at an award night. (Image: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor feels “Eiffel good” as he shares mushy pictures with his love Malaika Arora from their Paris vacation. (Image: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor shares a selfie with “Shopaholic” Malaika Arora in a blazer and shorts set with a sports bra giving Parisian chic vibes. (Image: Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor shares a mushy and unseen picture with his ladylove Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day. (Image: Instagram)