Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Parineeti Chopra among celebrities seen in and around Mumbai.

Despite the Mumbai rains, several celebrities were seen running errands, attending meetings, and going to the gym.

Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar poses for the paparazzi ahead of a meeting.

Bhumi Pednekar poses for the paparazzi ahead of a meeting. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra snapped out and about.

Parineeti Chopra snapped out and about. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aditi Rao Hydari seen outside a cafe.

Aditi Rao Hydari seen outside a cafe. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ameesha Patel seen arriving at an expo.

Ameesha Patel seen arriving at an expo. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar seen outside Siddhivinayak temple.

Bhumi Pednekar seen outside Siddhivinayak temple. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Khushi Kapoor seen after her gym session.

Khushi Kapoor seen after her gym session. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Nimrat Kaur seen with an umbrella braving the rain.

Nimrat Kaur seen with an umbrella braving the rain. (Image: Viral Bhayani)