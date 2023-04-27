CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon Among Stars At Sustainability Awards Night, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin, Dia Mirza, Pragya Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were among the several celebrities who attended the Elle Sustainability Awards.

The Elle Sustainability Awards 2023 saw several celebrities in attendance, including Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin, Dia Mirza, Pragya Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

1/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar looks elegant in a silver sparkly saree at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Kalki Koechlin looks chic in a white and black dress with a blazer at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Dia Mirza looks smart in an all-black ensemble at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Raveena Tandon cuts a statusque figure in a white gown at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Maanvi Gagroo looks boho chic in a denim outfit at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Shweta Tripathi looks sexy in a red dress with a high slit at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Pragya Kapoor looks graceful in a black saree at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Nachiket Barve looks dapper in a black shirt, trousers and jacket at the Elle Sustainability Awards. (Image: Viral Bhayani)