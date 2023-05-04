CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Genelia D'Souza, Rakhi Sawant, Anil Kapoor, Kubbra Sait were among the celebrities spotted in and around mumbai.

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Genelia D’Souza, Rakhi Sawant, Anil Kapoor, Kubbra Sait among celebrities seen in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora seen outside her residence.

Malaika Arora seen outside her residence. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar seen arriving for an event.

Bhumi Pednekar seen arriving for an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor seen at the opening of a salon by his makeup artist.

Anil Kapoor seen at the opening of a salon by his makeup artist. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kubbra Sait seen at the opening of a store.

Kubbra Sait seen at the opening of a store. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Genelia D'Souza seen with her kids.

Genelia D'Souza seen with her kids. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Rakhi Sawant seen at the airport.

Rakhi Sawant seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Kulkarni seen at the opening of a store.

Sonali Kulkarni seen at the opening of a store. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Natasha Dalal seen after a dinner outing with friends.

Natasha Dalal seen after a dinner outing with friends. (Image: Viral Bhayani)