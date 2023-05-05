Bhumi Pednekar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap Among Celebrities At Afwaah Screening, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 13:32 IST
Mumbai, India
Afwaah, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu, had a starry film screening last evening. The Anubhav Sinha-produced movie has been directed by Sudhir Mishra.
Bhumi Pednekar seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sharib Hashmi, Anurag Kashyap and Anup Soni seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sayani Gupta seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sudhir Mishra seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Gulshan Devaiah seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Manoj Bajpayee seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Manisha Koirala seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Imtiaz Ali seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)