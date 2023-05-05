Bhumi Pednekar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap Among Celebrities At Afwaah Screening, See Pics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Sayani Gupta, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra were among the celebrities seen at the screening of Afwaah.

Afwaah, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu, had a starry film screening last evening. The Anubhav Sinha-produced movie has been directed by Sudhir Mishra.

1/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Sharib Hashmi, Anurag Kashyap and Anup Soni seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Sayani Gupta seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Sudhir Mishra seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Gulshan Devaiah seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Manoj Bajpayee seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Manisha Koirala seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Imtiaz Ali seen at the screening of Afwaah. (Image: Viral Bhayani)