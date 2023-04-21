CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Bhumi Pednekar Sets Hearts Racing In Vintage Mugler Dress, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Style Moments

Bhumi Pednekar Sets Hearts Racing In Vintage Mugler Dress, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Style Moments

Bhumi Pednekar in a vintage Mugler dress is a sight to behold. The actress has been stepping up her style game, one outfit at a time. See her stunning style evolution.

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll! Her latest red carpet outings are nothing short of spectacular. From wearing vintage dresses to cutting-edge trendy suits, she slays them all.

Bhumi Pednekar looks uber chic in a black midi dress.

Bhumi Pednekar shows some skin by means of the sheer lightning panel.

Bhumi Pednekar looks glamorous in an orange voluminous skirt.

Bhumi Pednekar pairs the skirt with a revealing black top.

Bhumi Pednekar looks chic in a plain white pantsuit.

Bhumi Pednekar looks edgy in the cutout blazer.

Bhumi Pednekar looks sexy in a black latex dress with peplum detailing.

Bhumi Pednekar matches her nail paint with her massive earrings.

Bhumi Pednekar matches her nail paint with her massive earrings. (Image: Instagram)