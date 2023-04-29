CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bhumi Pednekar's Fashion Experiments: The Actress Looks Striking In Corset Gown, Recycled Saree And More, See Her Sexy Pics

Bhumi Pednekar's Fashion Experiments: The Actress Looks Striking In Corset Gown, Recycled Saree And More, See Her Sexy Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll with her style statements. From wearing a corset gown to a saree made of recycled metal, she is totally slaying it.

Bhumi Pednekar is on a path of fashion evolution. The actress has been experimenting with different silhouettes, materials, and shapes. Scroll ahead to get a glimpse.

1/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in a white drop-waist gown.

Bhumi Pednekar looks breathtaking in a white drop-waist gown. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her toned figure in the corset.

Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her toned figure in the corset. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar is a picture of grace in a silver saree made of recycled metal.

Bhumi Pednekar is a picture of grace in a silver saree made of recycled metal. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar pairs the saree with a matching racy blouse.

Bhumi Pednekar pairs the saree with a matching racy blouse. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar looks uber chic in a black midi dress.

Bhumi Pednekar looks uber chic in a black midi dress. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar shows some skin by means of the sheer lightning panel.

Bhumi Pednekar shows some skin by means of the sheer lightning panel. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar looks glamorous in an orange voluminous skirt.

Bhumi Pednekar looks glamorous in an orange voluminous skirt. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Bhumi Pednekar pairs the skirt with a revealing black top.

Bhumi Pednekar pairs the skirt with a revealing black top. (Image: Instagram)