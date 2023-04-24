Birthday Boy Varun Dhawan's Pictures With Wife Natasha Dalal Will Surely Melt Your Heart!

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 07:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Varun Dhawan’s accomplishments extend beyond his work, as he has a beautiful and supportive life partner in Natasha Dalal. On this birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate the sweet moments that Varun has shared with his beloved wife.
At the start of this year, in January, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their 2nd anniversary by sharing a heartwarming picture that showcases the couple and their pet enjoying family time. (Image: Instagram)
Varun and Natasha had a heartwarming Diwali celebration with their family. The couple looked stunning in traditional attire while embracing their furry companion. (Image: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan marked Natasha Dalal's birthday with a series of heartfelt pictures and referred to her as his 'favorite heartbeat.' Fans were deeply touched by the couple's affectionate bond and showered them with good wishes. (Image: Instagram)
Varun and Natasha's wedding post is all things love. (Image: Instagram)
The adorable couple looked deeply in love in this post. (Image: Instagram)
Despite their hectic schedules, Varun and Natasha prioritize spending time with each other, as seen during their trip to Arunachal Pradesh. (Image: Instagram)
On Women's Day, Varun Dhawan's post dedicated to his wife Natasha was filled with admiration and respect. (Image: Instagram)
It was a reunion of the Sui Dhaaga cast. But this time Varun was accompanied by his wife Natasha and Anushka met the couple along with her husband Virat Kohli. (Image: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan made his wife Natasha Dalal's quarantine birthday special by dedicating a heartwarming Instagram post to her. (Image: Instagram)
This picture serves as a beautiful representation of the enduring love and joy Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal share with each other. (Image: Instagram)