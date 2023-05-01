CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Birthday Girl Radhika Madan Looks Beyond Sexy In These Hot Photos From Instagram; Take A Look

Birthday Girl Radhika Madan Looks Beyond Sexy In These Hot Photos From Instagram; Take A Look

Radhika Madan is a well-known face in the Indian film and television industries. After mesmerising fans with her performance in Colors TV series Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, she proved her mettle as an actress in Angrezi Medium

Over the years, Radhika Madan has not only established herself as a fine actress but also a fashion inspiration. Be it any occasion, Radhika knows how to grab the limelight with her style statements

Radhika dazzled in a fitted blue dress and block heels. We loved her star-pattern netted stocking and a pair of opera gloves. (Image: Instagram)

The fashionista nailed the pink and white combo like a pro. She looked fabulous in a bright co-ord set, which included a bralette top and fitted skirt. She paired it with a white blazer. The long white boots added volume to her ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

Radhika’s fashion diaries are all about colours. She looked exquisite in this grey corset top and white ripped trousers. She carefully paired this Western outfit with a silver choker. (Image: Instagram)

The Kuttey actress graced the red carpet at an award this year in a beautiful Falguni Shane Peacock outfit. The ensemble featured a solid black shirt with a silver border and a cropped sequin blouse with a plunging V-neckline. The silver shrug on top added more finesse to the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Radhika gave off boss lady vibes in this brown checkered print outfit. It featured a straight slit skirt, a beige bralette, and a cropped blazer. She enhanced her look with pointed beige heels and a sleek bun. (Image: Instagram)

Radhika set the internet on fire, dressed in a stunning red outfit. It consisted of a slit skirt gathered near the waist and a full-sleeve crop top with embellishments. (Image: Instagram)

This pink sheer saree seems made of her. It featured floral elements on the border and was paired with a sleeveless, fitted blouse. She enhanced her look with jhumkas and shimmery makeup. (Image: Instagram)

Radhika looked gorgeous in this full-sleeved blazer dress. The outfit had a threaded striped pattern with intricately designed patchwork all over. (Image: Instagram)

The actress looked extremely happy posing with her dog, Cosmo. (Image: Instagram)

Pretty in purple. The actress slayed the jumpsuit look for a photoshoot. It featured a straight bottom, a V neckline, and a backless appearance. (Image: Instagram)