Birthday Girl Radhika Madan Looks Beyond Sexy In These Hot Photos From Instagram; Take A Look

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 07:10 IST
Mumbai, India
Over the years, Radhika Madan has not only established herself as a fine actress but also a fashion inspiration. Be it any occasion, Radhika knows how to grab the limelight with her style statements
Radhika dazzled in a fitted blue dress and block heels. We loved her star-pattern netted stocking and a pair of opera gloves. (Image: Instagram)
The fashionista nailed the pink and white combo like a pro. She looked fabulous in a bright co-ord set, which included a bralette top and fitted skirt. She paired it with a white blazer. The long white boots added volume to her ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
Radhika’s fashion diaries are all about colours. She looked exquisite in this grey corset top and white ripped trousers. She carefully paired this Western outfit with a silver choker. (Image: Instagram)
The Kuttey actress graced the red carpet at an award this year in a beautiful Falguni Shane Peacock outfit. The ensemble featured a solid black shirt with a silver border and a cropped sequin blouse with a plunging V-neckline. The silver shrug on top added more finesse to the outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Radhika gave off boss lady vibes in this brown checkered print outfit. It featured a straight slit skirt, a beige bralette, and a cropped blazer. She enhanced her look with pointed beige heels and a sleek bun. (Image: Instagram)
Radhika set the internet on fire, dressed in a stunning red outfit. It consisted of a slit skirt gathered near the waist and a full-sleeve crop top with embellishments. (Image: Instagram)
This pink sheer saree seems made of her. It featured floral elements on the border and was paired with a sleeveless, fitted blouse. She enhanced her look with jhumkas and shimmery makeup. (Image: Instagram)
Radhika looked gorgeous in this full-sleeved blazer dress. The outfit had a threaded striped pattern with intricately designed patchwork all over. (Image: Instagram)
The actress looked extremely happy posing with her dog, Cosmo. (Image: Instagram)
Pretty in purple. The actress slayed the jumpsuit look for a photoshoot. It featured a straight bottom, a V neckline, and a backless appearance. (Image: Instagram)