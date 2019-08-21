LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PICS: Bollywood Stars Grace the Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Lifestyle | News18 | August 21, 2019, 1:00 pm
Karisma Kapoor looks ravishing in a saree at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai on August 20, 2019. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Ishaan Khatter looks dapper in black at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Daisy Shah looks gorgeous at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar strikes a pose for the cameras at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Pooja Hegde looks radiant at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Dia Mirza smiles for a photo at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aayush Sharma attends the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Khushi Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aparshakti Khurrana attends the event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Amrita Arora attends the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Pooja Hegde poses for the cameras at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Athiya Shetty attends the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Claudia Ciesla poses for the cameras at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mrunal Thakur poses for the photographers at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kanika Kapoor poses for the photographers at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sophie Choudry poses for the cameras at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Karisma Kapoor attends the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Manish Malhotra and Khushi Kapoor. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Daisy Shah attends the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

