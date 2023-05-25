CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Turned Heads At The Film Festival In Plunging Gowns And Bold Dresses, See Her Sexy Pictures

Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Turned Heads At The Film Festival In Plunging Gowns And Bold Dresses, See Her Sexy Pictures

Esha Gupta's stylish outfits at Cannes 2023 has impressed all. From her dream debut in a flowy white gown with a high slit to her evening dresses, she rocked them all.

Esha Gupta made her grand debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. As anticipated, the actress did not disappoint with her fashion choices. Her dreamy Grecian-style white dress on the red carpet was one of the highlights from this year. Aside from that, Esha was seen in a multitude of stylish evening wear, chic business looks, and other casual dresses and co-ord sets. Scroll ahead to take a look at all of Esha Gupta’s looks from Cannes 2023.

Esha Gupta stunned in the dreamy white dress with a high slit at her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023. The floral detail over the chest area was a delicate touch. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta gave business chic vibes in the lavender pattern dress with a sexy side slit. The green bag and shoes were a nice pop of colour. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta flaunted her toned figure in the black midi dress. The dainty rhinestone embellishment looked sexy. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta exuded grace in the pastel blue knee-length dress. The colourful clutch and black shades added to her chicness. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta looked sultry in the black asymmetrical dress. The thigh-high slit gave it the much-needed sexy touch. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta looked fabulous in the blue printed bodycon dress. The pink purse and the rainbow-coloured sandals were a fun element. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta looked business chic in the white tailored pantsuit. Minimal jewellery and a shiny purse completed her outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta kept it casual in the pink cardigan with matching satin trousers. The purple shoes were the perfect accessory. (Image: Instagram)