Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Turned Heads At The Film Festival In Plunging Gowns And Bold Dresses, See Her Sexy Pictures

Esha Gupta made her grand debut at Cannes Film Festival this year. As anticipated, the actress did not disappoint with her fashion choices. Her dreamy Grecian-style white dress on the red carpet was one of the highlights from this year. Aside from that, Esha was seen in a multitude of stylish evening wear, chic business looks, and other casual dresses and co-ord sets. Scroll ahead to take a look at all of Esha Gupta’s looks from Cannes 2023.