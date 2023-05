Mouni Roy made her grand debut at Cannes 2023 in a slew of gorgeous couture dresses. For walking the red carpet, she chose a stunning white ballroom-style gown with a sparkly bodice. She was also seen in other chic outfits, including a feather dress, mermaid-style gown, and dress with a long train. She has been accessorising her outfits with stylish eyewear too. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of all her fabulous outfits.