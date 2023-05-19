Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Impresses With Her Glamorous And Regal Style At The International Film Festival, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, made her Cannes debut this year. The young actress wowed in stunning designer ensembles, beginning with the very royal lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She gave vintage vibes in her second red carpet appearance – in a glorious white saree, again by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. For the evening events, Sara Ali Khan raised the glam quotient in sexy and chic dresses. Scroll ahead and rate the looks, from best to worst.