Home » Photos » Movies » Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Impresses With Her Glamorous And Regal Style At The International Film Festival, See Pics

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Impresses With Her Glamorous And Regal Style At The International Film Festival, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan did India proud by making a stellar debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actress was seen in two Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits along with other designer ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, made her Cannes debut this year. The young actress wowed in stunning designer ensembles, beginning with the very royal lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She gave vintage vibes in her second red carpet appearance – in a glorious white saree, again by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. For the evening events, Sara Ali Khan raised the glam quotient in sexy and chic dresses. Scroll ahead and rate the looks, from best to worst.

01
Sara Ali Khan made her grand debut at Cannes this year wearing an embellished lehenga choli by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Sara Ali Khan made her grand debut at Cannes this year wearing an embellished lehenga choli by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sara Ali Khan looked no less than a queen in the lehenga. She kept her jewellery to the minimum with the regal outfit.

Sara Ali Khan looked no less than a queen in the lehenga. She kept her jewellery to the minimum with the regal outfit. (Image: Instagram)

03
Sara Ali Khan then stepped out for an evening party in a heart-embellished black evening dress by Moschino.

Sara Ali Khan then stepped out for an evening party in a heart-embellished black evening dress by Moschino. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sara Ali Khan oozed glamour in the off-shoulder dress with side-swept hair.

Sara Ali Khan oozed glamour in the off-shoulder dress with side-swept hair. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sara Ali Khan looked majestic in a white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at her second red carpet appearance.

Sara Ali Khan looked majestic in a white saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at her second red carpet appearance. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sara Ali Khan wore the saree with a halterneck-style blouse. She tied her hair into a French-style bun along with winged eyeliner.

Sara Ali Khan wore the saree with a halterneck-style blouse. She tied her hair into a French-style bun along with winged eyeliner. (Image: Instagram)

07
Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a silver tassel dress by Rachel Gilbert for her fourth outing at Cannes.

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a silver tassel dress by Rachel Gilbert for her fourth outing at Cannes. (Image: Instagram)

08
Sara Ali Khan looked like a true-blue diva in the sleeveless dress with a messy updo.

Sara Ali Khan looked like a true-blue diva in the sleeveless dress with a messy updo. (Image: Instagram)