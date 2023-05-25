Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone And Aditi Rao Hydari Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In Their Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

Sunny Leone and Aditi Rao Hydari are living the Cannes dream like true royalty. While Sunny is present for the world premiere of her film Kennedy (which is directed by Anurag Kashyap), Aditi is there as part of their commitment to Loreal Paris. Sunny Leone was seen in an array of designer outfits, both for the premiere and press conferences. Aditi, on the other hand, has made one appearance so far. Scroll ahead as we roundup all the stunning outfits worn by the two beauties.