CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Priyanka ChopraPushpa 2Bloody Daddy TrailerBTSShweta Tiwari
Home » Photos » Movies » Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone And Aditi Rao Hydari Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In Their Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone And Aditi Rao Hydari Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In Their Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

Sunny Leone and Aditi Rao Hydari are making heads turn with their stunning appearances at 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Here's a compilation of their beautiful pictures.

Sunny Leone and Aditi Rao Hydari are living the Cannes dream like true royalty. While Sunny is present for the world premiere of her film Kennedy (which is directed by Anurag Kashyap), Aditi is there as part of their commitment to Loreal Paris. Sunny Leone was seen in an array of designer outfits, both for the premiere and press conferences. Aditi, on the other hand, has made one appearance so far. Scroll ahead as we roundup all the stunning outfits worn by the two beauties.

01
Sunny Leone looks regal in a maroon velvet dress while hitting the red carpet at Cannes 2023.

Sunny Leone looks regal in a maroon velvet dress while hitting the red carpet at Cannes 2023. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sunny Leone's dress was two-faced. While one side was velvet, the other side was a sequin splendour.

Sunny Leone's dress was two-faced. While one side was velvet, the other side was a sequin splendour. (Image: Instagram)

03
Sunny Leone looks like a dream in one-shoulder blush pink dress with a thigh-high slit at the premiere of her film Kennedy at Cannes 2023.

Sunny Leone looks like a dream in one-shoulder blush pink dress with a thigh-high slit at the premiere of her film Kennedy at Cannes 2023. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sunny Leone looks uber chic in a printed bodycon dress with an oversized blazer.

Sunny Leone looks uber chic in a printed bodycon dress with an oversized blazer. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sunny Leone flaunted her toned figure in a black ruffled crop top and white trousers at the press call for her film.

Sunny Leone flaunted her toned figure in a black ruffled crop top and white trousers at the press call for her film. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in the cut-out green dress.

Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in a cut-out green dress. (Image: Instagram)

07
Aditi Rao Hydari makes her second appearance at Cannes in a beautiful blue gown with embellished bodice.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes her second appearance at Cannes in a beautiful blue gown with embellished bodice.(Image: Instagram)

08
Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a princess in the blue ballroom-style gown.

Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a princess in the blue ballroom-style gown. (Image: Instagram)