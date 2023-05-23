CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone And Mouni Roy Make Impressive Debut, Urvashi Rautela Stuns In Feather Gown

Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone made their debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival yesterday. Joining them were other Indian celebrities Diana Penty and Urvashi Rautela.

Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone made their dazzling debut at Cannes 2023 yesterday. While Mouni opted for a flamboyant yellow gown, Sunny kept it minimal and chic in a green cut-out dress. Apart from them, Diana Penty and Urvashi Rautela turned heads with their fashionable outings on the red carpet. More Indian celebrities are expected to hit the red carpet later this week, most notably Anushka Sharma is set to make her Cannes debut this year.

01
Diana Penty looked elegant in the white figure-hugging gown.

Diana Penty looked elegant in the white figure-hugging gown. (Image: Instagram)

02
Diana Penty kept her hair tied into a messy ponytail.

Diana Penty kept her hair tied into a messy ponytail. (Image: Instagram)

03
Mouni Roy made heads turn in the flamboyant yellow gown at her Cannes debut.

Mouni Roy made heads turn in the flamboyant yellow gown at her Cannes debut. (Image: Instagram)

04
Mouni Roy accessorised by wearing a dainty neckpiece and a pair of shades.

Mouni Roy accessorised by wearing a dainty neckpiece and a pair of shades. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in the cut-out green dress.

Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in the cut-out green dress. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sunny Leone styled her hair into loose waves to match the casual vibes.

Sunny Leone styled her hair into loose waves to match the casual vibes. (Image: Instagram)

07
Urvashi Rautela stunned in the green feather gown with a matching cap.

Urvashi Rautela stunned in the green feather gown with a matching cap. (Image: Instagram)

08
Urvashi Rautela wore diamond jewellery to complete her look.

Urvashi Rautela wore diamond jewellery to complete her look. (Image: Instagram)