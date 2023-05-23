Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone And Mouni Roy Make Impressive Debut, Urvashi Rautela Stuns In Feather Gown

Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone made their dazzling debut at Cannes 2023 yesterday. While Mouni opted for a flamboyant yellow gown, Sunny kept it minimal and chic in a green cut-out dress. Apart from them, Diana Penty and Urvashi Rautela turned heads with their fashionable outings on the red carpet. More Indian celebrities are expected to hit the red carpet later this week, most notably Anushka Sharma is set to make her Cannes debut this year.