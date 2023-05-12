CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Chatrapathi Screening: B. Sreenivas, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Leone Attend, See Pics

B. Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha's movie Chatrapathi released today. The film had a starry screening last evening with celebrities such as Kajal Aggarwal, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Leone in attendance.

B. Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Chatrapathi had a star-studded screening last evening in Mumbai. Scroll ahead to get a glimpse of the celebrity guests.

01
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bellamkonda Sreenivas seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

02
Kajal Aggarwal seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

03
Sunny Leone seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

04
Anil Kapoor seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

05
Aahana Kumra seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

06
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

07
Sunny Singh seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

08
Sharad Kelkar seen at the screening of Chatrapathi.

