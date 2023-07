Darsheel Safary: Ishaan Awasthy from Taare Zameen Par is a character engraved in viewers' hearts forever. After that he has done a few Bollywood movies like 'Bumm Bumm Bole' and 'Zokkomon'. He will be next seen in 'Tibba', sharing screen with actors Adah Sharma and Sonali Kulkarni. (Images: Instagram)