Chiranjeevi Birthday: 6 Priceless Family Moments From the Megastar's Life | PHOTOS

Megastar Chiranjeevi stands as a beacon of extraordinary success and unparalleled fame, a dream achieved by only a few. Over the course of his illustrious four-decade journey, he carved an impressive path with a series of blockbuster hits. Even as he scaled the pinnacle of stardom, Chiranjeevi maintained an inherent simplicity and humility.

Beyond his professional life, Chiranjeevi maintains a consistent presence on his social media accounts, frequently sharing snapshots with his family members.

01
Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan utilised social media platforms to unveil the name of their new born daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The picture featured Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, alongside Shobana and Anil Kamineni—enjoying a priceless moment while their granddaughter. (Image: Instagram)

02
Chiranjeevi and Surekha united to celebrate Upasana's baby shower, showcasing their unbreakable bond through these heartwarming pictures. (Image: Instagram)

03
Chiranjeevi shared pictures from his mother's birthday celebration, including Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu. One image shows Ram Charan kissing his grandmother, while another features Upasana giving her a warm hug. Ram Charan took additional photos, and the final picture showcases Chiranjeevi with his siblings. (Image: Instagram)

04
Megastar Chiranjeevi recently went on a vacation to the United States accompanied by his wife, Surekha. Capturing the essence of their journey, the actor shared a glimpse on his social media handle. (Image: Instagram)

05
In 2022, Chiranjeevi celebrated his birthday by spending quality time with his family in a serene location away from the city. He delightedly shared a video from the outing, showcasing the joyful moments he experienced. The images captured Chiranjeevi alongside his family members, including his son-actor Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and his nephew and nieces. (Image: Instagram)

06
On International Women's Day, Chiranjeevi celebrated the influential women in his life by sharing pictures with his wife, Surekha, and his mother, Anjanamma. He captioned it, &quot;Here are the two most influential women of My life. Happy Womens Day to ALL the Women of the World! Saluting all the inspirational women who have fought &amp; are fighting to claim their rightful space &amp; place in the world. You are the Wind beneath the Wings of future generations.” (Image: Instagram)

On International Women's Day, Chiranjeevi celebrated the influential women in his life by sharing pictures with his wife, Surekha, and his mother, Anjanamma. He captioned it, Here are the two most influential women of My life. Happy Women's Day to ALL the Women of the World! Saluting all the inspirational women who have fought & are fighting to claim their rightful space & place in the world. You are the Wind beneath the Wings of future generations.” (Image: Instagram)