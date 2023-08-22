Chiranjeevi Birthday: 6 Priceless Family Moments From the Megastar's Life | PHOTOS

On International Women's Day, Chiranjeevi celebrated the influential women in his life by sharing pictures with his wife, Surekha, and his mother, Anjanamma. He captioned it, Here are the two most influential women of My life. Happy Women's Day to ALL the Women of the World! Saluting all the inspirational women who have fought & are fighting to claim their rightful space & place in the world. You are the Wind beneath the Wings of future generations.” (Image: Instagram)