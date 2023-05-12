Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Time Cover Magazine, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:58 IST
Mumbai, India
Deepika Padukone joins the illustrious line of celebrities to grace the cover of Time magazine. There were several other stars who preceded her. Scroll ahead to find out.
Deepika Padukone looked smart in a camel-coloured pantsuit while gracing the cover of Time magazine. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra looked chic in a black dress on the cover of Time magazine. (Image: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a picture of perfection in an off-shoulder black dress on the Time cover. (Image: Instagram)
Parveen Babi was the first Indian celebrity to grace the cover of Time magazine. (Image: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan looked smart in a blue shirt while on the cover of Time magazine. (Image: Instagram)
Aamir Khan looked alluring in a turtleneck sweater on the cover of Time magazine. (Image: Instagram)
Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first Indian sportsmen on the cover of Time magazine. (Image: Instagram)
Sania Mirza was on the cover of Time magazine's special issue. (Image: Instagram)