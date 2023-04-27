CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AR RehmanDunki SRKSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam Pandey
Home » Photos » Movies » Deepika Padukone Seen In Two Yellow Outfits At The Airport: Check Out The Diva's Laidback Airport Style

Deepika Padukone Seen In Two Yellow Outfits At The Airport: Check Out The Diva's Laidback Airport Style

Deepika Padukone turned heads at the Mumbai airport recently for her effortless style. The colour yellow dominated both her outfits. Check them out here!

Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport dressing. She likes to be comfortable yet stylish in her airport looks. Here’s a roundup of some of her most talked about airport style moments.

1/ 8
Deepika Padukone looks comfy in a yellow and white striped shirt dress at the airport.

Deepika Padukone looks comfy in a yellow and white striped shirt dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Deepika Padukone looks smart in a yellow and blue athleisure set.

Deepika Padukone looks smart in a yellow and blue athleisure set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Deepika Padukone looks edgy in a black cardigan and matching latex pants.

Deepika Padukone looks edgy in a black cardigan and matching latex pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Deepika Padukone looks smart in a khaki ensemble with an orange trench jacket at the airport.

Deepika Padukone looks smart in a khaki ensemble with an orange trench jacket at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Deepika Padukone slays in an all-denim outfit at the airport.

Deepika Padukone slays in an all-denim outfit at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Deepika Padukone flaunts casual style in coat and denim jeans a the airport.

Deepika Padukone flaunts casual style in coat and denim jeans a the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Deepika Padukone looks smart in a blue co-ord set at the airport.

Deepika Padukone looks smart in a blue co-ord set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Deepika Padukone looks chic in nude-coloured co-ords with a check jacket at the airport.

Deepika Padukone looks chic in nude-coloured co-ords with a check jacket at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)