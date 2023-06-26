CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurushMalaika AroraKartik Aaryan
Home » Photos » Movies » Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Among Celebrities Spotted At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Elli AvrRam among celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi.

Several celebrities were sighted at the Mumbai airport, including Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan.

01
Deepika Padukone looks smart in brown athleisure set at the airport.

Deepika Padukone looks smart in brown athleisure set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
Kiara Advani looks chic in the all-white ensemble at the airport.

Kiara Advani looks chic in the all-white ensemble at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Varun Dhawan aces his casual look at the airport.

Varun Dhawan aces his casual look at the airport. (Image: Vira Bhayani)

04
Kartik Aaryan looks suave in the blue shirt and denims at the airport.

Kartik Aaryan looks suave in the blue shirt and denims at the airport. (Image: Instagram)

05
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor seen at the airport.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Elli AvrRam seen in a tunic and trousers at the airport.

Elli AvrRam seen in a tunic and trousers at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)