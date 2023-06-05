Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:26 IST
Mumbai, India
Paparazzi spotted several celebrities in and around Mumbai, including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karisma Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.
Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Zahra Khan seen at Roy's restaurant opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Siddhant Chaturvedi seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal seen during their film's promotion. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Parineeti Chopra seen at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karisma Kapoor seen arriving at an event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Manushi Chhillar seen at a dinner outing. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Karishma Tanna seen on her way to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)