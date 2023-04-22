CHANGE LANGUAGE
Disha Patani, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Disha Patani, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Tejasswi Prakash were among the celebrities who were seen at the Mumbai airport.

Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol were among the several celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Disha Patani looks smart in a loose tee and pants at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan looks cool in a white kurta at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon looks graceful in a white frilly dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bobby Deol looks dapper in a vest-style tee at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Tejasswi Prakash looks chic in a black co-ord set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks comfy in a printed co-ord set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Archana Gautam looks sexy in a colourful bodycon dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)