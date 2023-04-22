Disha Patani, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol Among Celebrities Seen At Mumbai Airport, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 12:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol were among the several celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Disha Patani looks smart in a loose tee and pants at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Saif Ali Khan looks cool in a white kurta at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kriti Sanon looks graceful in a white frilly dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bobby Deol looks dapper in a vest-style tee at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Tejasswi Prakash looks chic in a black co-ord set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks comfy in a printed co-ord set at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Archana Gautam looks sexy in a colourful bodycon dress at the airport. (Image: Viral Bhayani)