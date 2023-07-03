CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Disha Patani Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out Her Hot And Sexy Pictures

Disha Patani Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out Her Hot And Sexy Pictures

Disha Patani looked fantastic in a maroon outfit at a red carpet event recently. The actress keeps it interesting with her fashionable outfits. Take a look!

01
Disha Patani looks scintillating in the maroon saree-inspired ensemble. She flaunts her toned figure in the sensuous attire. The dramatic drape adds to the flair of the outfit. (Image: Instagram)

02
Disha Patani goes for a no-accessory look. She keeps her hair open in messy waves to add her sensuality. (Image: Instagram)

03
Disha Patani looks sexy in the silver embellished saree. She has a knack of looking effortlessly sensuous and racy. (Image: Instagram)

04
Disha Patani displays her curves in the embellished pastel pink saree with a silver blouse. Like always, she keeps her hair open. (Image: Instagram)

05
Disha Patani looks fabulous in the sparkly silver saree with a revealing blouse. Her flat washboard abs definitely are the highlight of the look. (Image: Instagram)

06
Disha Patani looks regal in the golden ornate lehenga. The long train, the curls in her tresses make it even more alluring. (Image: Instagram)