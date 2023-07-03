Disha Patani Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out Her Hot And Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: July 03, 2023
Mumbai, India
Disha Patani knows how to turn heads! At a recent event, she looked sensational in a maroon outfit, displaying her toned figure.
Disha Patani looks scintillating in the maroon saree-inspired ensemble. She flaunts her toned figure in the sensuous attire. The dramatic drape adds to the flair of the outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani goes for a no-accessory look. She keeps her hair open in messy waves to add her sensuality. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani looks sexy in the silver embellished saree. She has a knack of looking effortlessly sensuous and racy. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani displays her curves in the embellished pastel pink saree with a silver blouse. Like always, she keeps her hair open. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani looks fabulous in the sparkly silver saree with a revealing blouse. Her flat washboard abs definitely are the highlight of the look. (Image: Instagram)
Disha Patani looks regal in the golden ornate lehenga. The long train, the curls in her tresses make it even more alluring. (Image: Instagram)