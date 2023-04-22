Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 10:08 IST
Mumbai, India
This Eid, jazz up your wardrobe with outfit ideas from your favourite Bollywood ladies.
Sonam Kapoor's black and white floor-length anarkali exudes timeless charm. (Image: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan's white sharara set is a definition of elegance.(Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon's black sequin saree oozes sexiness and glamour. (Image: Instagram)
Aditi Rao Hydari's floral kurta and sharara set is perfect for the spring/summer. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it playful in the pink sharara with matching choli. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone's kurta pajama set looks perfect for summer festivities. (Image: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif's floral lehenga is a vision to behold. (Image: Instagram)
Dia Mirza's purple kurta set is elegance personified. (Image: Instagram)