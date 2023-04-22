CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

Sonam Kapoor in a floor-length anarkali, Sara Ali Khan in a sharara set, or Deepika Padukone in an embellished kurta, here's some inspiration for your Eid outfit.

This Eid, jazz up your wardrobe with outfit ideas from your favourite Bollywood ladies. 

1/ 8
Sonam Kapoor's black and white floor-length anarkali exudes timeless charm.

2/ 8
Sara Ali Khan's white sharara set is a definition of elegance.

3/ 8
Kriti Sanon's black sequin saree oozes sexiness and glamour.

4/ 8
Aditi Rao Hydari's floral kurta and sharara set is perfect for the spring/summer.

5/ 8
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it playful in the pink sharara with matching choli.

6/ 8
Deepika Padukone's kurta pajama set looks perfect for summer festivities.

7/ 8
Katrina Kaif's floral lehenga is a vision to behold.

8/ 8
Dia Mirza's purple kurta set is elegance personified.

