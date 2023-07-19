Elton John's Farewell To ED Sheeran's The Divide: A Look At Top Tours of All Time

Taylor Swift's ongoing The Eras Tour is all set to become one of the biggest tours of all time. It is likely to earn gross revenue of $1.4 billion. , Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was attended by 6 million people and had earned gross revenue of $939 million. , Ed Sheeran's The Divide Tour which was held between 2017 and 2019 was also widely loved by all. Around 8.9 million people had attended it. , Held from 2009 to 2011, this tour had collected gross revenue of $736 million. , Harry Styles' Love On Tour is still underway and has had 165 shows around the world as of now. , This Guns N' Roses tour was attended by 5.4 million people and had earned $584 million. , How can one forget about Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour while talking about best tours of all time. , The Rolling Stones' A Bigger Bang Tour was held between 2005 and 2007. It had collected $558 million. , This is the second The Rolling Stones' tour which created history and earned gross revenue of $547 million. , Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams Tour was also widely loved by all and was attended by 5.4 million people. , One can surely not miss Roger Waters' The Wall Live tour while talking about historic tours of all time.