Home » Photos » Movies » Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics

Esha Gupta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy were among guests at Anshul Garg's star-studded birthday bash.

Anshul Garg, founder and CEO of Desi Music Factory, hosted a starry birthday bash last evening. Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez were among the many guests at the party.

1/ 8
Esha Gupta seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

2/ 8
Jacqueline Fernandez seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

3/ 8
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

4/ 8
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

5/ 8
Sonu Sood seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

6/ 8
Sophie Choudry seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

7/ 8
Aayush Sharma seen at the birthday bash of Anshul Garg.

8/ 8
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben pose with Anshul Garg at his birthday bash.

