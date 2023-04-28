CHANGE LANGUAGE
Esha Gupta Flaunts Curves In Two Smouldering Dresses, Check Out The Diva's Smoking Hot Pictures

Esha Gupta is soaring mercury levels with her jaw-dropping photos on Instagram. The diva flaunts her hourglass figure in hot and bold outfits.

Esha Gupta is a mesmerising beauty, who looks gorgeous in anything she wears. Here’s a look at some of recent smouldering outfits.

Esha Gupta displays her curves in an off-shoulder floral gown. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta looks sizzling hot in the cleavage-baring dress. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta strikes a pose in a hot pink satin dress. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta flaunts her washboard abs in the cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta oozes oomph in the bold and racy outfit. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta makes heads turn in a blue off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta looks sexy in a black blazer and mesh pants. (Image: Instagram)

Esha Gupta looks fabulous in a black co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)