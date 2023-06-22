Esha Gupta Is A Sight To Behold In White Bodycon Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 17:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Esha Gupta manages to raise temperature every time on social media with her hot and racy pictures. Scroll ahead to take a look.
Esha Gupta has one of the most enviable figures in Bollywood. The actress' curvaceous and toned body has many an admirer. She often flaunts it in eye-catching bodycon dresses. Seen here is the diva in a pristine white dress with silver chain embellishments. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta was Femina Miss India International in 2007, before she forayed into the world of acting. She was also featured on the Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. Esha is seen here wearing a figure-hugging pale yellow gown with dainty embellishments. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta's Bollywood debut was opposite Emraan Hashmi in the hot film Jannat 2. She went on to star with Hashmi in two more films - Raaz 3D and Baadshaho. Seen here is the actress showing off her svelte figure in the backless black gown. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta received appreciation for her appearance on the OTT show Aashram, opposite Bobby Deol. Over the years, she has also been a part of different music videos. See here is Esha strutting her stuff in a chic black dress with a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)
Esha has several projects in the pipeline, including Desi Magic, Hera Pheri 3, and File No 323. Appearing multiple times on Most Desirable Lists, the actress has an oomph factor like no other. See here is the diva looking smashing hot in the blue mini bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta is also an environmental and child education activist. She is currently dating Spanish entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar. Seen here is the diva looking glamorous in the silver sequin dress. (Image: Instagram)