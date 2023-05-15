CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Movies » Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Cleavage-baring Dress, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Pictures

Esha Gupta is making heads turn in a shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. The actress is giving off glamour queen vibes. Check out her stunning pictures.

Esha Gupta is raising the hotness quotient yet again with her super sexy pictures in a plunging neckline dress. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous beauty.

01
Esha Gupta looks drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery high-slit dress with a plunging neckline.

02
Esha Gupta looks dreamy in an off-shoulder floral dress that displays her cleavage.

03
Esha Gupta oozes oomph in a super plunging dress.

04
Esha Gupta looks glamorous in a cleavage-baring silver sequin dress.

05
Esha Gupta looks chic in a lavender suit with a plunging white top.

06
Esha Gupta looks hot in an all-black outfit with a black vest.

07
Esha Gupta looks stunning in a printed co-ord set with a green bralette.

08
Esha Gupta flaunts her cleavage by going braless underneath a black blazer.

