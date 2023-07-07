Esha Gupta's Sexy Bikini Pics Are Soaring Temperature, Check Them Out

Published By: Peuli Bakshi
Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:56 IST
Mumbai, India
Esha Gupta, in her bold bikini looks, leave netizens sweating every time. The Bollywood beauty’s sultry pictures are quick to be circulated all over the Internet.
Esha Gupta is an eye-candy in her bright green bikini. She poses like a model, in Majorca, Spain, looking hotness overload. (Image: Instagram)
B-town diva, Esha Gupta is chilling in Formentera, Spain, amidst blue waters, in a green bralette and thong. She looks classy in black shades and golden hoops. (Image: Instagram)
Smoking hot Esha Gupta gives off Kylie Jenner vibes in a nude, beige bikini. With unruly, wavy hair, and sun-kissed body, she looks absolute swim-ready. (Image: Instagram)
From nude to bright colours, Esha Gupta has served Instagram with all sorts of sizzling bikini looks. She poses in a purple and blue bikini, near a pool, flaunting her toned body. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta is oozing oomph in a black bikini while vacay-ing in Miami. The actor styled the look with a cute hat and golden chain. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta looks like a beach diva, sunbathing on a sandy beach, with sand sprinkles on her long legs. She captions the pic as Day dreaming", while herself looking like a dream in blue. (Image: Instagram)