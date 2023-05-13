CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi

Live Result: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

AllianceINCBJPJDSOTH
2023 Wins + Leads
224/224 (113 To Win)
136652003

Live Result: Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023

Home » Photos » Movies » Fast X Premiere: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson Among Stars In Attendance

Fast X Premiere: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson Among Stars In Attendance

The Fast X premiere in Rome was a star-studded affair with celebrities such Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren.

The premiere of Fast and Furious’ latest film Fast X was held in Rome yesterday. The star-studded screening was attended by the stars of the franchise, including Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Helen Mirren.

01
Vin Diesel poses with Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, at the premiere of Fast X.

Vin Diesel poses with Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

02
Charlize Teron seen at the premiere of Fast X.

Charlize Teron seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

03
Brie Larson seen at the premiere of Fast X.

Brie Larson seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

04
Brie Larson seen at the premiere of Fast X.

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington Whiteley and seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

05
Helen Mirren seen at the premiere of Fast X.

Helen Mirren seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

06
John Cena and his wife seen at the premiere of Fast X.

John Cena and his wife seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

07
Nathalie Emmanuel seen at the premiere of Fast X.

Nathalie Emmanuel seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)

08
Michelle Rodriguez seen at the premiere of Fast X.

Michelle Rodriguez seen at the premiere of Fast X. (Image: Instagram)