Fast X Premiere: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson Among Stars In Attendance

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
297/1420
|176
|38
|30
|8
|45
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
17/17
|17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
4937/5327
|3255
|952
|495
|114
|121
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
199/199
|98
|59
|19
|7
|16
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
2713/7177
|1615
|478
|180
|53
|387
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
544/544
|204
|171
|51
|44
|74
Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 14:28 IST
Rome
The premiere of Fast and Furious’ latest film Fast X was held in Rome yesterday. The star-studded screening was attended by the stars of the franchise, including Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham and Helen Mirren.